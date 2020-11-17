John R. Prenot, Sr. 1957—2020John R. Prenot Sr., 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15th, 2020 at his home in South Beloit, IL. John was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved spending time with his family. John worked at Ingersoll for over 30 years. John is survived by his wife, Jan; his sons John Jr., Luke (Jessica), Joshua; grandchildren Cassidy, Aaron, Emalyn and Benjamin; Mother Jane; sisters Sheri, Janet, and Judy; brothers Ralph and Keith. John was preceded in death by his father Ralph; his brother Paul; and his sister Marie.Visitation will be held on his birthday,Thursday, November, 19th 2020 at Sundberg Funeral Home from 5pm- 7pm.