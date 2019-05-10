Home

Genandt Funeral Home
602 N Elida St
Winnebago, IL 61088
John R. "Jack" Whitmore Sr.

John R. "Jack" Whitmore Sr. Obituary
John "Jack" R. Whitmore Sr. 1932—2019
Winnebago – John "Jack" R. Whitmore Sr., 87, of Winnebago, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon. He was born May 1, 1932 in Rockford, the son of Glen and Mina (Anderson) Whitmore. He graduated from Winnebago High School. Jack married Maralyn A. Hurd on January 18, 1953. He worked in electrical wholesale sales for Englewood, Koym and Crescent Electric.
Jack is survived by his children, Cindy (Bob) Cronick, Diana "Dee Dee" Whitmore, Karen (Marco) Nambo, John Whitmore Jr.; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; special friend Norma Warkentein and friends at the morning McDonald's coffee group.
Jack is predeceased by his wife, Maralyn Whitmore; sister, Marilyn Fay.
Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago with Rev. Laurie Hill pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Lincoln, IL officiating. Interment at Willwood Burial Park in Rockford. Visitation 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the funeral home. At Jack's request in lieu of flowers memorials to the Win-Bur-Sew Fire Department in Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019
