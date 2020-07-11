John Raymond Girgenti 1950—2020

John Raymond Girgenti, 70, of Rockford, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born January 6, 1950 to Jimmy and Pam (Vullo) Girgenti in Hammond, LA. Shortly after, the family moved to Rockford, IL. John graduated from West High School in 1968 and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Reeves. After his discharge, he returned to Rockford and became an entrepreneur, owning New Image Hair Salon and thereafter becoming a real estate investor. John rehabbed and maintained a collection of rental properties in Rockford and helped many of his renters achieve the American dream of purchasing their first home.

John was always looking to learn a new skill or hobby. He was passionate about cooking and was inspired by his trips to Italy; he was very proud of his Italian heritage. He loved creating quirky art pieces and would scour the local flea markets and garage sales to find the most unusual items for his creations. He spent countless hours trying to become a better fisherman and golfer, and frequently took adult education classes at local colleges. He never wanted to stop learning and creating.

He thoroughly enjoyed playing bocce at the St. Ambrogio Society and visiting the other Italian Social Clubs in Rockford. He also enjoyed spending time on the Gulf Coast with his many friends in Bradenton, FL. However, there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his life partner of 23 years, Connie, and their grandsons. He was known as a brother, friend, uncle, barber, veteran, landlord and "the amazing Grandpa John". He was fun to be around except when driving,¬when his extensive vocabulary of four letter words would be most pronounced.

John is survived by his brothers Jim (Paula) Girgenti and Dave (Lori) Girgenti along with seven nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his soulmate Connie Phillip and her children, Jennifer (Joe) La Rosa, Julie (Chad) Pool, Michael (Heidy) Phillip and three grandchildren, Michael and Austin Pool and Giuseppe La Rosa. Predeceased by his parents.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Sunday, July 19th at St. Ambrogio Society of Rockford with a eulogy and memorial presentation at 1:00p.m. Please join us in bidding farewell to a life well lived.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store