John "Jack" Robinson

John "Jack" Robinson Obituary
John "Jack" Robinson 1932—2019
John "Jack" Robinson, 86, of Loves Park passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born October 1, 1932, in Chicago, IL, the son of William and Ruth (Sherwood) Robinson. He was a proud U.S. Marine veteran, serving during the Korean conflict. Married Lorene Carol Schoonover on June 2, 1956, in Loves Park, IL. Retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Company. Member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his wife, Lorene; children, Janene (Ray) Littmann, Jeffrey Robinson, Jodi (Brian) Stromberg and Jay (John) Robinson; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Brian Robinson; sister, Julie Rohner. Predeceased by 4 brothers and sisters.
Service at noon Monday, April 29, 2019, in Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5403 North 2nd Street, Loves Park, with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
