John "Jack" Roe III
John "Jack" ROE III 1942—2020
Died November 27, 2020, at the age of 78 from a very rare untreatable form of cancer
known as Myelofibrosis at his home in Grand Detour.
Graduated from University of Illinois Law School 1967.
Survived by his wife Phyllis of 47 years, companion, love, best friend, care taker. Son
John B. "Ben" Roe IV (Irene) Roe, Grand Detour; Step Daughter Julie (Jim) Watt,
Oregon, Illinois; Grandchildren, John Benjamin Roe V and Mary Margaret Roe, Grand
Detour, IL; Justin Watt and Emma Watt, Chicago, Illinois. Sister Ruth Roe Arth, San
Francisco, CA.: Many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
Preceded in death by Mother Jane Gilbert Roe, Father John B. Roe II.
Private family burial at Lighthouse Church Cemetery, Ogle County, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Foundation for Focus House and Community Programming,
P.O. Box 491, Rochelle, IL 61068
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/FoundationFocusHouse
Guest book and full obit at www.UngerHorner.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815)562-4534
