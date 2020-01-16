Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John Samuel Nichols


1965 - 2020
John Samuel Nichols Obituary
John Samuel Nichols 1965—2020
John Samuel Nichols, age 54, of Capron, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. John was born April 16, 1965, in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Jeanette (nee Hoffman).
John worked for many years for Woolf Distribution Center. In 2009, he started Nichols Engraving and Woodworking. He enjoyed his woodworking especially woodcarving. More than anything else, John loved his children and grandchildren.
Surviving John are his children: Penny (Annaball) Soler, Samantha Nichols, Toni (Brandon) Northrup, Dustin (Margaret) Nichols, and daughter-in-law, Jessica Slater; grandchildren: Belle Fritz, Aden Fritz-Nichols, Braydon and Riley Northrup, Isabelle Nichols and 2 little ones on the way; former wife, Shirley Freund; parents: Joe and Jeanette Nichols; and brothers: Timothy (Tanya ) Nichols and Edward (Anna) Nichols. John was preceded in death by his son, Norman Nichols.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1 – 4 P.M., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry.
For more information please call 815-385-0063 or visit at www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
