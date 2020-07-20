John Sharp 1952—2020

John Sharp, 67, of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and life long friend Ed Krusey. He was born on September 26, 1952, in Sterling, IL to the late Roy and Florence Sharp. He married the love of his life, Deborah Sharp, on June 06, 1997.

John was third degree mason and enjoyed fishing, football. and spending time with his family and friends. John will be dearly missed by his wife, Deborah Sharp; his children, Heather (Steve) Doss, Jon (Dawn) Langsholt, and Gina (Daniel) Hribik; his grandchildren Gabrielle, Grayson, Wyatt and Noah; his siblings, Roy (Shirley) Sharp, Ronnie (Pat) Sharp, Peggy Miller, Cora (Jim) Bellini, and Mary Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Martha Knox; and beloved companion lab, Nikki. The family would like to give special thanks to Michael and Adam Stook. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date due to Covid-19.



