|
|
John Thomas Bates 1930—2019
John Thomas Bates, 89, of Rockton died on January 3, 2020; surrounded by his loving family. Born October 23, 1930 in Rockford; son of Carl and Vera (Carpenter) Bates. Graduate of Hononegah High School, class of 1948. John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He met his future wife, Sheila Gaultry at the Packhorse in Worcester, England; they were united in marriage on December 5, 1953. John was formerly employed at Stenstrom, Scandroli, Satness Trucking, and Dwyer Trucking. He enjoyed spending time with Nancy and all of the staff at Ray's Restaurant in Rockton where everyone knew his name and Wendy's in South Beloit, where Michelle and staff called him "Dad." John never passed up an opportunity to spend time on his John Deere. He greeted everyone whose path he crossed with a friendly, "Have a nice day!" John was a member of the American Legion Post 0332 in Rockton for 65 years. He attended the Rockton United Methodist Church and Church by the Side of the Road. Survived by wife, Sheila; children, Wayne (Andrea) Bates, Joy (Chip) Harper, Sue (Eric) Diesner, Chris (Terry) Robinson, Scott (Marianne) Drost, all of Rockton; grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) LeFever, Amber (Matt) Walmer, Megan (Mark) Griesman, Lauryn Bates, Matt Drost, Paige Diesner, Taylor Diesner, Adam (Brooke) Harper, Shannon (Cynthia Snapp) Sesterhenn, Ryan Sesterhenn; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Landon, Rogan, Berkeley, Myles, Liam, Olivia, Mason and baby Griesman (due February 2020); siblings, Rose Lovejoy, Roger (Judy) Bates; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; best friend, Merle Sprague and beloved cat, Snoopy. Preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, siblings, Charles Bates, Norma Bloom, Lois Peterson; nephews, Timothy Bates and Jack Lovejoy. Visitation Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2336 Freeport Road, Rockton. Additional visitation Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Tom Kingery of Church by the Side of the Road will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's memory to the Rockton Fire Department. Interment with military honors in Shirland Cemetery. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020