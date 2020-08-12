John "Jack" V. Olson 1937—2020

Jack passed away 7/11/2020 due to COVID-19. He was a lifelong resident of Rockford IL until he retired to Riverside CA to be near his children.

He is survived by his 4 children, Karey Olson (Todd), Cindy Atkinson, Danny Atkinson, Penny Moody (Bubba), his former wife and best friend Connie Lidman, 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 3 brothers, Bob, Vic and Ray.

He was predeceased by his parents Victor and Noulia, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

Jack was a renowned stone mason for decades and always the life of the party.

To his friends at the Verdi and Lombardi Clubs... please raise a glass in his honor.

Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery 8/14/2020 at 10 a.m.



