John W. Creamer, Jr. 1923—2019
John W. Creamer, Jr., 96, of Machesney Park, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. He was born on April 9, 1923 near Plattsburg, Missouri to John W. and Nina Roxy (Moore) Creamer, Sr. He has resided in Machesney Park since 1965. John was a Naval WWII Veteran. He worked for Sutherland Lumber Company for 41 years and was an active member of Northeast Christian Church.
He was loved deeply and will be missed dearly by his loving wife of 57 years, Iona; son, Todd (Lori) Creamer; daughter, Nicole (Mike) Newman; grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha, Hannah, Heather and Esther. Predeceased by his parents; three sisters, Lena, Pauline and Mable; two brothers, Jack and Joe.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Northeast Christian Church, 5651 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford, Illinois 61114 with Pastor Lee McClanathan officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
