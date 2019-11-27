|
|
John W. Kusnierz 1982—2019
Monroe Center, IL-John W. Kusnierz, age 37, went to be with his Lord and Savior while surrounded by his family on Monday, November 25, 2019. John was born November 11, 1982 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and moved to this area while in grade school.
John married the love of his life and soulmate, Lindsey Joane Lichty on May 19th, 2007 and they made their home near Monroe Center, Illinois, a community that he grew to love very quickly. John and Lindsey have three children, Maddie, Aubrey and Jack.
John attended Byron High School and then went on to study at Carthage College and later University of Chicago where he majored in biology. John was employed as a Heavy Equipment operator at the Winnebago Landfill, where he held a job that he was proud of with a group of co-workers that he truly loved.
John loved to travel to cities where he would take his family to aquariums, zoos, and museums. John loved any activities that took him outdoors, particularly riding his ATV, shooting, and strength training. John saw everyone and everything that he encountered in life as a blessing, and another adventure. John loved everyone.
John set an example of the most positive attitude, faith and courage as he fought a 6 year battle with brain cancer. He never stopped encouraging everyone around him to approach this as another one of life's adventures, which he was always up for.
John's family would like to especially thank Family, Friends and Neighbors, The Monroe Center Community Church, Serenity Hospice, and John's employer, Waste Connections and the crew at the Winnebago Landfill.
Survived by his beloved wife, Lindsey; children, Madeline, Aubrey, Jack; parents, Bill and Lorrie Kusnierz; brother, Chris (Anna) Kusnierz; mothers and fathers-In-law, Joane (John) Knoll and John (Pam) Lichty; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ashley (Andy) Phillips, Jessica (Christopher) Lalowski, Sarah (Troy) Keip, Jarrod (Katy) Lichty, Sophie Lichty; paternal grandmother, Irene Kusnierz; grandparents-in-law, Joane Schabacker and Harriet Lichty; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his paternal grandfather and grandfathers-in-law.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Funeral Ceremony will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Monroe Center Community Church, 17435 IL-72, Monroe Center, IL 61052. Burial at Monroe Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019