John W. Lane 1947—2020
John William Lane, 72, passed away peacefully at North Woods Health Centre, Belvidere, Illinois on Sunday, January 19 from multiple medical issues. He was born to Perry William Lane and Eva P. Lane (Starnes) on November 14, 1947 in Rockford, Illinois. He worked as a flooring installer for over thirty years as Lane's Carpet Service. He was a big Ford fan all of his life. He will be missed by those who loved him most, his wife of 44 years, Alice (Washborn) Lane; Children John (Adanary) Lane, Charles (Tracey) Lane, Jefferey (Jessica Brenner) Lane of Mesa, Arizona, Michelle Lane and Raymond (Kessie) Lane of Rockford; Sister Melissa Makowski of Rockford; Numerous grandchildren, aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford Illinois, 61108 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Paws Humane Society, Hoo Haven Rehabilitation facility or Heartland Hospice. Please submit online condolences to www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020