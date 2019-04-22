|
John W. Zingrich 1961—2019
John W. Zingrich, 57, of Rockford, passed away April 12, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born November 14, 1961, in Freeport, IL, the son of Alfred & Joanne (Stoll) Zingrich, Jr. Graduated from Boylan Catholic High School, class of 1979. He worked for the US Postal Services for over 31 years. He enjoyed talking politics, playing video games and chess, music, and Biblical study. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan and loved watching his son play hockey.
Survivors include his mother, Joanne; son, Sean Zingrich; sister Kathy (Tom) Baker; nephews Chad (Jessica) and Jacob (Hadley), and two great nephews Jacob and Kaiden. He is predeceased by his father.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. – Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019