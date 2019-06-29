|
|
John William Shank 1943—2019
BYRON - John William Shank, loving husband, father of four and grandfather of eleven, passed away at the age of 76 on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Madison, WI, surrounded by his family following a short illness. Born June 12, 1943 in Rockford to Howard and Elsie Shank. A lifelong Byron resident, John graduated from Byron High School in 1961 and then went on to Rockford School of Business. He married Mary Kay Noyes, his High School Sweetheart, on September 28, 1963 in Byron. He worked at Chrysler in Belvidere 41 1/2 years in Tool Stores, retiring in 2006. The loves of his life were his grandchildren, watching and attending their activities. John was also an avid Bears, Cubs and Byron Tigers fan and had his private and commercial pilot ratings. He enjoyed every other Wednesday night with special friends at a supper club. In later years, John was reunited with his biological mother, Patricia Campbell of North Platte, Neb. and sister, Paula (Pat) Smith and families. Predeceased by his parents, Howard and Elsie Shank and Walter and Patricia Campbell; parents-in-law, Lawrence and Marion Noyes; and brother-in-law, Peter Congdon. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Kay Shank of Byron; son, Christopher Shank of Winnebago; daughter, Lisa (Craig) Coltrain of Byron; son, Michael (Carmen) Shank of Byron; son Scott Shank (special friend Jaime) of Byron; grandchildren: Taylor, Ashley & Austin Coltrain; Morgan & Malia Shank; Dawson, Whitney & Dillon Shank; and Gunnar, Ayden & Denton Shank; brother, Harlan Shank of Austin, TX; sister, Carol (Henry) Herman of Clear Lake Shores, TX; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Judy Congdon and Janet Voirol; brother-in-law, Glen Voirol; and special people, Pat and Chris French. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 9 in Cornerstone Family Church, Byron with Pastor Randy Snider officiating. Visitation 5:00-8:00pm Monday, July 8 in Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Byron. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019