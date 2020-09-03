1/1
John William Strait 1944—2020
John William Strait went home to be with the Lord August 31, 2020. Born in Bassett, Arkansas on January 4, 1944 to Chester and Mary Strait. He graduated from East High School in 1962 as a football and basketball star. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam war. He worked at Kishwaukee Auto parts for 42 years, than became a self-employed truck driver where he was contracted with various companies. He really enjoyed working for Johnny and Nellie Paden whom he had great respect for. He loved the Lord and his greatest wish was for all his family and friends to experience the same love for the Lord. He was a kind and humble man, who would always lend a helping hand to his friends and family. He was known for creating nicknames for everyone. He and his brother Chuck loved racing cars in the 60'S at the Byron Drag Strip. His survivors include: His wife Mary Ellen Strait, brother Chuck (Janet) Strait. Children: John and April (Aumann) Mehlbaum, Chandra Johnson. Grandchildren: Nick and Kris (Angie) Louis, Jennifer and Jesse Mickelson, Hannah and Tessa Johnson, Amber and Ryan Aumann, Amanda Mehlbaum and Mikey Knope. Great grandchildren:Lydia, Jayk, Karma, Ryker, Natalie and Mylee. His faithfull friend, his dog Mattie. Special friends: Flyod Callis, Richie Graham, Jerry Snyder and many more. Predeceased by parents Chester and Mary Strait, brother Jerry Strait, sister Louis Strait and daughter Jamie Mickelson. Celebration of life and memorial to be at a later date. Share a memory or condolence at www.GraceFH.com.





Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
