John Williams 1965—2019
John F.K. Williams passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by his family at the age of 53. John was born to Jesse Lee and Mary Ellen (Stolberg) Williams on November 20, 1965 in Rockford IL. He was the youngest of ten children. John married the love of his life and best friend Michele Stafford on June 14, 1997. His family was the most important thing to him. He could always find a way to make them laugh and always seemed to have a new photo posted that made everyone smile. He really enjoyed watching his little dancers take the stage at their competitions and recitals. The things he enjoyed most were family game nights, movie nights and bonfires in the backyard.
John was a wonderful grandfather, father and husband and is survived by his best friend and wife Michele Williams and his five wonderful children, Erika (Melissa), Johnathan (Jessica), Alexandria, Anastasia and Arrianna and his precious grandchildren Hunter and Hayden.
A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Verdi Club in Rockford from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday August 14, 2019. The scattering of the ashes will be a private ceremony to be held at a later date when his ashes can be spread in the Great Smokey Mountains in Tennessee, his favorite place to vacation with his family.
The family is grateful for the condolences; in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019