Johnnie Perry 1954—2019
On Friday May 3, 2019 our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend was called home to be with the lord. Johnnie Perry passed away at Saint Anthony's Hospital surrounded by family. Johnnie was born in Indianola, Mississippi on March 7, 1954 to the late Lucile Perry-Johnson and Willie Johnson.
Johnnie earned her Certified Nursing Assistant Certificate and dedicated 26 years of her life as a CNA where she touched many lives by displaying love, empathy, patience, and dedication. Johnnie attended My Fathers House Worship Center and made herself available to assist with the Youth Department by donating time and funds for uniforms. Johnnie embodied compassion and care and brought joy to whom ever she met. She loved and valued time spent with family celebrating all holidays and major events. She was a "Blessing" to have and we are thankful that God shared her with us. Johnnie was preceded in death by her mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, two sisters Dora (Mike) Smith, and Dollie Graham.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her daughters, La'Shannon (Dorian) Perry, Ashockia (Raheem) Palmer, grandchildren Shiquita Perry, Marquavious (Tatjiana) Perry, Treyvon Palmer, Shayla Palmer, and great grandchildren TaShawn Perry, TaVel Perry, sister Melissa Cooper, brother Benjamin (Wanda) Perry, brother Elijah Cooper, her life partner Richard Spencer and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A service to celebrate a life well lived will take place on Saturday May 11, 2019 11:00 AM at My Fathers House Worship Center 2405 Auburn Street, Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street.
