Johnny D. Watts 1942—2020
Johnny Doyle Watts, 77, of Machesney Park, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 of Alzheimer's disease. Born October 14, 1942 in Waldron, AR to Will and Iva (Maxwell) Watts. Married Gloria Stewart on August 22, 1994 in Rockford. Retired from Hydroline/RLA. Johnny enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and car shows.
Survivors include wife, Gloria Watts; 5 children; 1 step-daughter; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; and 1 sister-in-law. Predeceased by parents; 5 sisters; and 1 grandson.
Memorial Service will be at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 5550 Windsor Road, Loves Park, IL 61111 with Pastor Poe officiating. Parking is in back and masks are required. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. To read the full obituary or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com
