|
|
Johnny Doyle Watts 1942—2020
Johnny Doyle Watts, 77, of Machesney Park passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born October 14, 1942 in Waldron, AR to Will and Iva (Maxwell) Watts. Married Gloria Stewart on August 22, 1994 in Rockford. Retired from Hydroline/RLA. Johnny enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and car shows.
Survivors include wife, Gloria Watts; children, Jenice (Mark) Beckius, Alison Watts, Jonnie (Brian) McMillen, Chad (Liv) Watts, Chris (Tanya) Watts; step daughter, Tammy Traff; grandchildren, Allen (Cherish) Alt, Aaron (Hope) Alt, Alissa Alt, Ashley Ernst, Bryan Ernst, Jonrael (Rafa) Vasquez, Julia Watts, Carter O'Brien; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Jo Thompson, Loletti Richmond; and sister-in-law, Marianne Rhamy. Predeceased by parents; sisters, Mary, Rhetha, Georgia Mae "Humpy," Josephine; and grandson, James.
Private family services are to be held. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. A public memorial service is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory – Mulford Chapel is honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020