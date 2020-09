Jon L. Brockway 1961—2020Jon L. Brockway passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. In lieu of traditional services please join us to honor & celebrate Jon's life Saturday, September 26 from 1:00-5:00 at the Lithuanian Club, 716 Indiana Ave. in Rockford. Jon's full obituary can be viewed at gasparinioliverifuneral.net . A very special thank you to Sam Oliveri for his compassion, kindness, and empathy during our time of need.