Jonathan "Johnnie Boy", Albert Benton Sr. 1953—2019
Jonathan "Johnnie Boy" Albert Benton Sr. , of Rockford departed this earthly life December 14, 2019 . He was born in Rockford the son of Katie Benton and Alex Reed Sr. Jonathan married Joice Nabors March 6, 1987. He was a retired Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps 14 years where he served as a Staff Sargent. Jonathan was a member of and Jefferson Horton American post #340. He graduated from Auburn High School class of 1972, later to receive his associates degree from Rock Valley College graduating in 2002.
Jonathan leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Joice; three daughters, Jillisa (Cornell) Bondurant, Keyaira Thompson and Catrinza Nabors; five sons, Jonathan Benton Jr., James (Tiffani) Benton, Curtis Benton, Markus King and Karl Thompson; a host of grandchildren and one great grandson; five sisters, Pamela (Nelson) Benton , Sylvia Perteete , Lauretta Bowen, Charlene Pryor, and Mary (Victor) Scott; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Alex Reed Jr.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday , December 27, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019