Jonathan W. (Jon) Kanka 1969—2020

Jon passed suddenly from his earthly home into the arms of his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2020. Jon was born on June 5, 1969, in Moline, Illinois, to Richard and Patricia Kanka. The family moved to Rockford in 1978. Jon attended East High and Rock Valley College. He was employed the last 16 years as a technician for Geocon. Jon loved the Lord, his family, fishing, football, and his dog, Mia. He was a quiet, kind, generous man, with a quick wit, and a great sense of humor. Jon is survived by his children, Ian Kanka, Hannah Kanka (Tyve Mattis), and Carl DeFay; grandchildren Kinleigh, Dominic, and Hendrix; twin brother James Kanka; sisters Kathryn (Don) Hailman, and Jo Lazzerini; his parents Richard and Patricia Kanka; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held for Jon on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11am, at North Love Baptist Church, 5301 E. Riverside Blvd. Loves Park, Illinois 61114. Cremation rights were accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reformers Unanimous c/o North Love Baptist Church.



