Jonathon P. Parsons 1945—2019
Jonathon "John" P. Parsons, 74, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born October 9, 1945, in Mitchell, SD, the son of Frank and Alma (Bauer) Parsons. Veteran of the Vietnam conflict, serving in the U.S. Army. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. Longtime member of the Loves Park VFW. Survivors include his wife Judy (Hansen) Parsons; daughters, Roxane Parsons and Rhonda Parsons; son, Ryan Parsons; nephew, Jarrett Parsons of Florida; great-nephew, Joseph "Joey" Parsons; canine pets, Chileita and Corazana; and many dear and much-loved friends. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Jerry Parsons; and nephew, Jason Parsons.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park. Burial in Argyle Scottish Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Carpenters Place. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019