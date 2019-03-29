|
Jordis J. Downey 1929—2019
Jordis J. Downey, 89, of Rockford, Illinois, died on March 27, 2019. Born on May 18, 1929, in Rockford, the daughter of Carl O. and Nettie E. Johnson. Jordis graduated from West High, class of 1946 and attended Rock Valley College. She married Howard Wallen in December 1947. She later married Paul R. Downey on February 18, 1959. Jordis worked as a teacher's aide for children with special needs in Rockford Public Schools. She was a member of Centennial United Methodist Church for over 70 years, where she was a proud member of the choir as well as the United Methodist Women (UMW) organization. Jordis was a member of the Swedish Historical Society and proudly served as Secretary for the Swedish Cultural Society. As an accomplished seamstress and knitter, she loved gifting her works to the ones she loved. Her beautiful works consisted of her children's wardrobes, countless baby sweaters, and brilliant dresses, including the bridal gown of her sister-in-law, Shirley. She had a lifelong love of poetry and other literature, as both reader and writer. Her family loved hearing her recite her favorite poems from memory. She enjoyed the companionship of her cats, Pancake and Penelope. Survivors include her children, Steve (Linda) Wallen, Paula J. (Mike) Coulahan; daughter-in-law, Kathy Wallen; grandchildren, Emily A. (Devon Chemello) Wallen, Frances J. (Dillon) Downey, Miles Coulahan; siblings, Karin (Richard) Andersen, Ron Johnson, Nancy (Garner) Lovell; special friends, Margaret "Maggie" Wallen, Mary Murata, and the Blaisdell family. Predeceased by her son Randy, in 1995, and brothers Carl (Carol) Johnson, Jerry (Shirley) Johnson, and Jon Johnson.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, IL, 61104. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Centennial United Methodist Church, 1503 Broadway, Rockford, IL 61104. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Centennial. Memorials to Centennial United Methodist Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019