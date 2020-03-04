Home

Jorge "George" Viveros


1961 - 2020
Jorge "George" Viveros Obituary
Jorge "George" Viveros 1961—2020
Jorge "George" Viveros passed away peacefully in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico March 4, 2020. He was born to Ricardo & Josefina Viveros March 29, 1961 in San Martin, Texmelucan, Mexico. He was formally from the Rockford area where he was raised since he was the age of 6 years old. He loved his family and friends. He is survived by his Brothers Robert, John & Martin Viveros; his sisters Dolores Ramirez, Guadalupe Viveros, Alicia Castaneda & Maria Peraza and their spouses; 2 Daughters and 2 sons; his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Josefina Viveros and older brother Zenón Viveros. He was loved and will be missed very much by many especially his family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
