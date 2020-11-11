1/1
Joseph A. "Joe" Bortoli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Joe" A. Bortoli 1930—2020
Joseph "Joe" A. Bortoli, 90, passed away surrounded by loving family November 9, 2020. Born on June 22, 1930 he was son to Martin and Clara (DalSanto) Bortoli. Joe attended West High School, and went on to join the U.S. Army and was a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean Conflict. A lifetime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, he married the love of his life, Patsy Dietrich, there on June 20, 1959. They were both members of the Venetian Club, and enjoyed doing things together like family vacations to Minocqua, Wisconsin and going to the grandchildren's sporting events. Joe also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was particularly proud of gardening heirloom tomatoes that his father had brought from northern Italy. Joe will be survived by those who loved him most, his sons Joe M. (Toni), Marty and Jim (Pat) Bortoli; his grandchildren Tyler (Taylor), Paul and Anthony Bortoli; numerous nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Patsy; his parents and brother, Mario (Mary) Bortoli. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2505 School Street, Rockford, Illinois. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be held the day before, Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois. There will be another visitation the day of the Mass an hour prior, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Social distancing and masks will be required. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved