Joseph "Joe" A. Bortoli 1930—2020
Joseph "Joe" A. Bortoli, 90, passed away surrounded by loving family November 9, 2020. Born on June 22, 1930 he was son to Martin and Clara (DalSanto) Bortoli. Joe attended West High School, and went on to join the U.S. Army and was a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean Conflict. A lifetime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, he married the love of his life, Patsy Dietrich, there on June 20, 1959. They were both members of the Venetian Club, and enjoyed doing things together like family vacations to Minocqua, Wisconsin and going to the grandchildren's sporting events. Joe also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was particularly proud of gardening heirloom tomatoes that his father had brought from northern Italy. Joe will be survived by those who loved him most, his sons Joe M. (Toni), Marty and Jim (Pat) Bortoli; his grandchildren Tyler (Taylor), Paul and Anthony Bortoli; numerous nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Patsy; his parents and brother, Mario (Mary) Bortoli. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2505 School Street, Rockford, Illinois. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be held the day before, Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois. There will be another visitation the day of the Mass an hour prior, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Social distancing and masks will be required. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com