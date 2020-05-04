|
|
Joseph A. Johnson 1929—2020
Joseph A. Johnson, 91, of Rockford, IL, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Joe was born in Benton, IL, on February 5, 1929, son of Joseph P. and Martha (Launius) Johnson. He graduated from Benton High School. Joe proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He married Bernice (Tippett) Johnson on November 11, 1950 in Galena, IL. Joe was a charter and current member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Rockford Area Gardeners, Bonsai and Blackhawk Orchid Societies. Joe enjoyed gardening, working with stained glass, visiting new restaurants and had a special love for his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice; children, Steve (Lori) Johnson, Neva (Ed) Liegl and Lori (Mike) Benning; grandchildren, Mitch Benning and Kate Johnson and many special friends. Joe is predeceased by his parents.
Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be considered to Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Final resting place will be in Willwood Burial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 7, 2020