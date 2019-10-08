Home

Joseph Alfano


1928 - 2019
Joseph Alfano Obituary
Joseph Alfano 1928—2019
Joseph "Joe" Alfano, 91, of Rockford, IL, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Joe was born on January 26, 1928 in Rockford, IL, son of Domenic and Vita (Bordonaro) Alfano. He married Anna (Bruno) Alfano on June 2, 1951. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He is a proud Veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Joe enjoyed gardening, traveling, going to casinos and most of all, spending time with his family.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 68 years, Anna Alfano; daughter, Veda (John) Scarpetta of Savoy, IL; son, Domenic (Teresa) Alfano of Winnebago, IL; grandchildren, Gina Scarpetta, Nicholas (Erin) Scarpetta, Anthony (Lynsey) Alfano and Monica (Patrick) Tures; great grandchildren, Lucy Bickett, Anthony Alfano, Alanna Alfano and Samantha Scarpetta; sister, Frances DeVito; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Frank, Barney and Luke Alfano. The family would like to give special thanks to Jacob and the wonderful staff of Grand Victorian, as well as Megan Genrich at Heartland hospice, for all their kindness, care and compassion for Joe.
Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St. Rockford, IL 61102 with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Entombment will conclude in Sunset Memorial Garden Mausoleum.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
