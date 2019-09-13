|
|
Joseph Anthony 1935—2019
Joe victoriously crossed the finish line of his life and received the prize of being with his heavenly Father and Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 27th, 2019 at the age of 84. Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years Norma, children Derek (Beth) Anthony, Rockford, IL; Debbie (Steve) Massman, Frisco, TX; Greg (Nancy) Anthony, Frisco, TX; Mary (Tom) Murphy, Frisco, TX; and Don (Diane) Anthony, Mission Viejo, CA, grandchildren Amy, Austin, Allie, Hannah, Collin, Carly, and Joely, siblings Karen (Thomas) Yu, Sandy (Brad) Shin, Jason (Nancy) Park, sister-in-law Betty Park, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Mal Om Park and Pum (Im) Park, brother Steve Park, and adopted father Reverend Donald F. Werr. The Anthony family wishes to thank the caring staff of Faith Presbyterian Hospice and Garden of Eden. A "Celebration of Life" is being held 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Lebanon Chapel, 6321 Page Street, Frisco, Texas 75034 with a reception following; details at Merit Memorial Funeral Home's website.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019