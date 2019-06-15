|
|
Joseph Arnold Myers 1931—2019
Joseph A. Myers, 87, of Roscoe passed away Monday, June 10. 2019 in his home. Joseph was born in Chicago, IL, son of John and Genevieve Myers. He was married to the love of his life Joann for 54 years. He retired from ELCO Tool after 37 years of service working as a header department supervisor. He attended Grace Lutheran Church and was a Veteran of the Army serving in the Korean War where he received a Purple Heart and Silver Star. After retirement Joe and Joann enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Texas where they had fun square dancing and golfing. He was a very talented person playing the guitar, piano and woodworking. He was a life member of the American Legion Post, Past Commander of the Rockford Area Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 272, and a strong supporter in building and preserving of the Korean War Memorial in Loves Park. He will be loved and missed by his son Joseph (Jean) Myers; daughter Lori Anderson (Jerry Griffin); grandchildren Michelle (Frank) Mylonas, Joseph Myers Jr, Christopher Gunther, Brandi (Luke) Olson and Nathan (Ashley) Anderson; great-grandchildren Summer, Franchesca, Joanna, Nicholas, Oliver, Emily, Phallen and Blake. He was preceded by his parents, wife, one brother and four sisters. A special "thank you" to his many wonderful friends and fellow Veterans. A very special "thank you" to his neighbor Joyce Mershon for her kind love and friendship of our father.
Graveside service to celebrate Joseph's life will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park. Military Honors will be conducted by the Korean War Veterans Organization of Loves Park. Sunset Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation rites. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
