Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
1010 Ferguson Street
Rockford, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
1010 Ferguson Street
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Campos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Campos


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph "Joe" Campos Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Campos 1950—2019
Joseph "Joe" Campos, 68, Rockford, passed away June 7, 2019. Joe held the hand of the Lord. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his son Joey; his grandsons; 2 step-children and 4 step-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, 1 sister, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson Street, Rockford. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of service at the church. Joe's full obituary can be viewed online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now