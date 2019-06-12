|
|
Joseph "Joe" Campos 1950—2019
Joseph "Joe" Campos, 68, Rockford, passed away June 7, 2019. Joe held the hand of the Lord. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his son Joey; his grandsons; 2 step-children and 4 step-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, 1 sister, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson Street, Rockford. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of service at the church. Joe's full obituary can be viewed online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019