Joseph "Joe" F. Quintanilla 1950—2019
Joseph "Joe" F. Quintanilla, 68, of Loves Park passed Monday, April 8, 2019. Born April 29, 1950, in Morehouse, MO, the son of Daniel G. and Victoria P. (Paris) Quintanilla. Graduated from Harlem High School, Class of 1969. Attended Rock Valley College. Owned and operated Lago Tool for more than 30 years. Joe was an avid reader and volunteered at a local used book store. He was a follower of many social and political events. Joe loved spending time with family, especially with his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling and embracing new places. Survivors include his daughters, Terren "Terre" Sullivan of Chicago and Laura Quintanilla of Rockford; grandchildren, Kristina, Audra, Eamon and Jay Sullivan; sisters, Genevieve Christiansen, Marie Jacobs, Eva Gray and Linda (John) Danielson; brothers, Larry (Cindy), John (Marlena), Ray (Noelia) and Andrew Quintanilla; sister-in-law, Ann Quintanilla; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; and brother, Nicholas.
Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rock River Valley Pantry, www.rrvp.org or call 815-965-2466. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2019