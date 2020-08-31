1/
Joseph F. Trapani
Joseph F. Trapani, 79, of Rockford, IL, died on August 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
August 31, 2020
What a sweet man your Dad was, now he has become a sweeter Angel! Lisa (Kevin and family), I was so sorry to hear about your Dad...but I am very grateful to hear that the staff was vigilant, empathetic and helped to prepare you and your family for when it was time for your Dad to go on his last journey--Home in the Heavens!
Theresa Kizer
Friend
