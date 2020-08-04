Joseph F. Triolo 1946—2020
Joseph F. Triolo, 74, passed away in his home on August 2, 2020 after a long illness. He was born March 25, 1946 to Jasper and Mary Triolo and was a lifelong Rockford resident. Joseph worked as an attendant at Kishwaukee Laundry and F.W. Means Co. for many years. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and attended West High School. Joseph was a faithful fan of the New York Yankee's and was an avid golfer who proudly hit two hole in one's. He is survived by brother Vince Triolo, Aunt Anna Muchin and several cousins. He was predeceased by parents. Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church with Franciscan Friars officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service on Friday morning in the church. Face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr.
