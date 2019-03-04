|
Joseph Fernando Caron 1927—2019
Joseph Fernando Caron of Rockford, IL passed away on February 25, 2019 at home after and extended illness. He was born September 6, 1927 to Louis and Noema Caron of Rochelle, IL.
Joe enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and for 4 years was stationed as a Radar Technician on the U.S.S Vammen.
Joe worked at Caron Spinning Co. in Rochelle for 15 years, and then as a foreman at National Lock Co. in Rockford. Then retired in 1980. He married Ann Highland of Pecatonica, IL in 1953. He is survived by his wife Ann and children Stephen (Lisa), Jeffrey (Teri) and Suzanne (Jeffrey) Ullrich. He was preceded in death by his son Timothy (1982), sister Marietta (Paul) Highland and Teresa (James) Way.
Joe enjoyed wood working, camping and spending time with his family and friends, who loved him dearly. His infectious laugh and fun-loving personality will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 9am-10:15am. Mass and luncheon to follow.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019