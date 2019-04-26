|
Joseph Francis Schauer 1934—2019
Joseph "Joe" Francis Schauer, 85, of Rockton, IL died at 6:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Highview in the Woodlands after a brief illness.
A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL with Fr. Steven M. Sabo and Fr. Randy Fronek co-officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Durand, IL. A visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
To read the full obituary or send an online condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019