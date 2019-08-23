|
Joseph Iverson 1952—2019
Joseph Iverson 67 of Rockford was born March 16, 1952 to John Iverson and Beulah Richmond in Pine Bluff, AR. He passed away August 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Hightower) Iverson and two stepchildren; five sisters, Margret Iverson of Nashville, TN., Johnetta, Glenda, Carolyn (William) Triplett Jr., and Lavarne Iverson; three brothers, Curtis Vervazonia (Verran), Hal (Deborah) Iverson and Douglas Triplett Jr., all of Rockford, IL., one maternal uncle, Johnny Richmond; two maternal aunts, Marcie Richmond of Durand, IL and Sarah Sharief of Detroit, MI.
Preceded in death by parents, and adopted daughter, Erica S. Iverson.
Services will be held at 1pm Monday, August 26, 2019 in Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street with visitation from 11 am until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019