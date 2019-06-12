|
Joseph J. Weinbender Jr. 1926—2019
Joseph J. Weinbender, Jr., 93, of Rockford passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born March 19, 1926 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Joseph J. Weinbender, Sr. and Catherine (Ulrich). Moved to a farm in Minnesota where he stayed until he joined and proudly served 6 years in the United States Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater. He married the love of his life, Eleanor (Marcozan) on June 13, 1953. Joe enjoyed gardening and caring for his home and talking to people. He worked for many years as a driver for Meyer's Redi Mix in Wheeling, IL and after retiring he worked for Lou Bachrodt driving the courtesy car and parts car. He will be forever remembered as a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend.
Survived by his beloved wife, Ellie; siblings, Louise Cornelius, Luella Mangen, Barbara McGregor, Kate Weinbender, Dee (Mike) Bentley, Phyllis Weinbender and Joni Clement; nieces and nephews; cousins; great nieces and nephews, great-great niece and numerous other family. Predeceased by his parents; siblings, Robert, Leroy, Eugene, Geri and Mary Jane.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Dr, Rockford, IL 61109. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Burial at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's name to the , 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019