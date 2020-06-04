Joseph Kenneth Castiglioni 1952—2020
Joseph Kenneth Castiglioni, 68, of Rockford died on June 2, 2020. Born on May 14, 1952 in Rockford, son of Charles and Ernestine (Malvesti) Castiglioni. United in Marriage to Denise Marino on August 6, 1977 at the Church by the Side of the Road in Rockton. He retired from the Rock River Water Reclamation District in 2014 after 30 years of service. Member of St. James Catholic Church, where he served as Communion Minister and volunteered in many capacities, including the annual church picnic and the Cornucopia Food Pantry. He enjoyed being with all of his church friends, who he thought of as family and also had a close relationship with Fr. Jacobs. He enjoyed fishing, doing crossword puzzles and watching the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago White Sox. He enjoyed trips with his beloved wife, Denise to the Wisconsin Dells as well as walks around the neighborhood with her. He loved the gameshow Family Feud and enjoyed guessing the answers. Survived by his beloved wife, Denise; dear sisters, Mary Burch, Catherine (Dennis) Moresco; brother-in-law, David Marino, very special nephew and niece, Jeffrey and Jennie Carrino, special nephews, Mark Burch, David (Kim) Burch; special nieces Cathy (Perry) Eppes, Sarah and Laura Castiglioni; very special great-niece, Jana Carrino; great-nephews and great-nieces, Nicole (Kris) Glassey, Christopher (Selia) Burch, Austin and Tiffany Burch and Haley and Taylor Eppes; special friends, Brad King, Larry Pierce and DeWayne Whitlock, Duke Marino, and Mike Wood. Preceded in death by parents, very close brother and friend, John Castiglioni, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam and Lena Marino, very special sister-in-law, Diane (Marino) Wilson; special brother-in-law, Kerry Wilson, special pets, whom Joe loved very much, Midnight, Muffin, Sheba, Topaz, Tabitha, Sweetie and Harley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joseph's family. Joe's wife is grateful to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center nursing team for their loving care, as well as OSF Home Health and Hospice and Dr. Syed Ahmed, Dr. Ung, and Dr. John DeGuide. A walk-through visitation (maximum of 10 people allowed in the building at a time/masks required/visit briefly with family due to Covid-19) Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main St. Rockford, followed by a private funeral service. Footnote from wife, Denise – "I will always love you and you are forever in my heart, my love!" Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.