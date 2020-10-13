Joseph Lindenfelser 1942—2020
Joseph (Joe) Lindenfelser went to be with his Lord Jesus October 2, 2020 following complications of Leukemia. Born April 2, 1942 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Lester and Marguerite Lindenfelser, ne Armentrout. Joe attended Decatur, IL schools, a graduate of Eisenhower High School. Earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration Economics-Major at Rockford College. Joe held such positions as Pricing Supervisor, Director of Purchasing, Vice President, Director of Marketing, National Sales Manager and the past 30+ years an Independent Sales Representative. He was well respected in the industries by which he was employed and many clients considered him friend. A member of Belvidere American Legion Post 77, Illinois State Rifle Association, benefactor member of the National Rifle Association and a founding member of the Northern Illinois Rifle & Pistol Club. Joe won several medals for his excellence in pistol marksmanship. Joe was most proud to be a United States Marine, Honorable Discharge, Lance Corporal.
Predeceased by his parents, step-father James Kepler, step-sister Bette (Herbert) Cannon, step-mother Juanita Lindenfelser, father-in-law Robert (Donna) Aden, sister Margery (William) Watts, and two special friends, Angus More and Thomas Siebert. He leaves behind his wife, the love of his life, Michele, three strong, successful daughters and their perfectly matched spouses Nicole (Chris) Logan, Amie (Brian) Fleisner, Katrina (Anthony) Baker. Grandchildren Breanna and Bryson, step-grandchildren Haley and Bryce. Step-sister Sandy (Mel) Wilson, several nieces, nephews, great nephews, great nieces.
Joe lived a wonderful, full life and although he will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind, he is looking forward, with assurance, to seeing them again.
The family wishes to express a very special thank you to Dr. Thomas Michalsen (Physician and Friend); Dr. Mete Korkmaz/OSF Cancer Center; Dr. Christopher Fletcher/UW Carbone Cancer Center-Madison; Dr. Guru Subramanian Gurus Murthy/Froedert Grace Clinic-Milwaukee; Dr. Steven Disanti; OSF ER Staff and the Critical Care Unit Staff for their exceptional, compassionate care. Gratitude to Affordable Cremation Services of Belvidere for their care of Joe.
The deceased requested no funeral. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Joseph's name may be gifted to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
