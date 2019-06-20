|
Joseph Michael LasCasas 1934—2019
Joe LasCasas, 85, passed away peacefully in his home on June 4, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Joe was born, raised and lived in Rockford, Illinois until his late 20's when his career in the automobile industry moved him to Wisconsin and then to Florida in 1983. As a child and then as a husband and father, Joe and his family attended St. Anthony of Pedua Church of Rockford.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years Nancy Joyce (Robertson), his sister Maria (LasCasas) Henderson, and his parents Michele and Josephine (Briguglio). He is survived by his four children Suzanne, Joanne, Michael and Anthony, their spouses, 12 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
Aside from his family and friends Joe's great passion was listening to Italian Opera. He will be remembered by his family for his masterful skill of playing the classics on his baby grand piano. Donations in his memory may be made to an Opera company of your choice.
Funeral Services for Joe were held on June 14th, 2019 at Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. A Memorial Service is being planned for both Joseph and Nancy in Rockford, Illinois. Date and Time to be announced in the Rockford Register Star.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 20 to June 23, 2019