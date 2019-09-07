|
Joseph Patterson 1947—2019
Joseph F. Patterson, 72, of Cherry Valley died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
He was born August 24, 1947 in Elgin, IL. to Charles and Delma (Meyers) Patterson.
Joe grew up in Genoa, played basketball for his beloved COGS and later Elgin Community College. He worked in various businesses in town including GTE.
Joseph served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He married Laurra Mann on April 30, 1983 in Genoa and later moved to the Rockford area where he worked at Arachnid, Struccto, Anderson Packaging, and Woodward Inc. He also owned and operated a few local businesses including Peanut Butter Playhouse and Meticulous Detailing.
Joe was a member St. Rita Catholic Church where he shared his love of basketball and coached his children at the parish school. He photographed his children's high school and college sports, and continued his hobby with nature photography during his retirement. He loved watching his Chicago Teams, especially the Bears.
In the last eight years he spent his time with his five grandchildren who were the light of his life. He touched many lives in many ways and He will be greatly missed
Survivors include his wife, Laurra, daughter, Melinda (Troy) Strange; son Nicholas (Brittany) Patterson, grandchildren, Collette Patterson, Sadie, Emma, Peter and Matthew Strange; brother, Chuck Patterson; sister, Judy (Gary) Thomas and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Ruby.
Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135.
His funeral mass will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10th at 10:00 AM at St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL. Burial will be at the St. Catherine Cemetery in Genoa.
Memorials for Joseph can be made to the March of Dimes (marchofdimes.org) or Special Olympics (specialolympics.org). For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-784-5191.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019