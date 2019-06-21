|
Joseph R. Hernandez 1999—2019
Joseph R. Hernandez, 20, of Rockford, passed away suddenly at Swedish American Hospital. Born April 30,1999 in Rockford the son of Lori Ingram and Pedro Hernandez. He attended Rockford East Side Church of Christ.
He enjoyed fishing, playing basketball and flirting with the girls. Avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, and Green Bay Packers. Joseph was known for being the life of the party and having a good sense of humor.
Survivors include parents, Lori (Saif) Ingram and Pedro Hernandez; siblings, Timothy (Ana) Bond, Debra Jean Bond, Joshua (Kaylee) Ingram, Roberto Hernandez, Barbara Ingram, Anne Ingram, Peter (Maria) Hernandez and Adrianna (Ever) Vidal; grandparents, Debra Ingram and Pedro (Maria) Hernandez; aunts, Tina (Bill) Brauer and Lisa (Joel) Gonzales; uncle Bobby (Besima) Ingram, Sr; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by grandpa Joseph Ingram.
Private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to his mother Lori Ingram for a memorial to be established. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. – Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019