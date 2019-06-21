Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. Hernandez


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph R. Hernandez Obituary
Joseph R. Hernandez 1999—2019
Joseph R. Hernandez, 20, of Rockford, passed away suddenly at Swedish American Hospital. Born April 30,1999 in Rockford the son of Lori Ingram and Pedro Hernandez. He attended Rockford East Side Church of Christ.
He enjoyed fishing, playing basketball and flirting with the girls. Avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, and Green Bay Packers. Joseph was known for being the life of the party and having a good sense of humor.
Survivors include parents, Lori (Saif) Ingram and Pedro Hernandez; siblings, Timothy (Ana) Bond, Debra Jean Bond, Joshua (Kaylee) Ingram, Roberto Hernandez, Barbara Ingram, Anne Ingram, Peter (Maria) Hernandez and Adrianna (Ever) Vidal; grandparents, Debra Ingram and Pedro (Maria) Hernandez; aunts, Tina (Bill) Brauer and Lisa (Joel) Gonzales; uncle Bobby (Besima) Ingram, Sr; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by grandpa Joseph Ingram.
Private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to his mother Lori Ingram for a memorial to be established. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. – Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now