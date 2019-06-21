Home

Joseph R. Lombardozzi


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph R. Lombardozzi, passed on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Hazelwood, Missouri near St Louis. He was 88. Beloved husband of the late Leesa Ann (nee Kirk); dear father of David (Deborah), Denise (Steve) Field, Thomas (Denise), Joseph (Lynn Waldhauser) Lombardozzi, brother to Angela and Robert, uncle to Kimberly, John and Irene Lombardozzi and loving Gramps of Keri, Andrew, Anthony, Hannah, Justin, Nicole & Tara; dear great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Thomas and Maria (nee Ceccarelli), Joe's parents, immigrated to Rockford from a small farm town southeast of Rome called Ferentino, Italy.
Joe served in the Army during the Korean War in the 1950's. He met his future wife, Leesa Ann, in Beloit Wisconsin a few years later. They married and moved to the St. Louis area raising their family in Hazelwood. He was married and devoted to his wife till she passed away March 11, 2014. Joe 'Cozy' Lombardozzi was an accomplished pool player who will be missed.
A Memorial of Life was held June 8, 2019 in St Louis for this lovely man who profoundly touched lives too numerous to count.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019
