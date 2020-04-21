Home

Joseph S. Zavagli


1923 - 2020
Joseph S. Zavagli Obituary
Joseph S. Zavagli 1923—2020
Joseph S. Zavagli,97 of Rockford IL, passed away peacefully at his home April 20,2020. He was born February 9, 1923. He was a Veteran of WWII and served on the USS Durik DE666. He was Director of Engineering for Warner Lambert until his retirement in 1987. He was predeceased by his wife Delia. He is survived by his son Steve (Dorothy), loving son and caretaker Phillip (Sara), grandsons, Steven, Nicholas and Michael. He is also survived by his brother Veto (VI), and nephews. Private burial services in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Holy Family Church. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
