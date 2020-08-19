Joseph Sola 1946—2020

Joseph Sola, 73, of Rockford died at home, Friday, January 17, 2020. Born September 5, 1946 in Rockford, the son of Louis and Lillian Sola. He married Carol Corpora. Retired as a Substation Crew Leader from ComEd after 27 years. He worked another 15 years for Lowe's as an Electrical Manager, retiring at age 65. Joseph served in the United States Marine Corp. and was a Vietnam War Veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; son, Louis (Amy) Sola of Rockford and daughter, Staci (Brian) Fleming, of Titusville, FL; Grandchildren, Riley and Tristen Fleming. Brother, Dominic Sola. Sister, Barb (Bob) Sola Hastings.

Celebration of life will be at 9:00am on Saturday, August 22 in Tony Gasparini Funeral Chapel 6825 Weaver Road with Father William Wentink officiating, Military honors to follow service at funeral home. Memorial Visitation from 8:30am until10:30am Saturday in the funeral home.



