Joseph W. Glenn 1936—2020
Joseph W. Glenn, 84, of Rockford, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1936 in Hamilton County, Illinois to William and Fern (Bonesteel) Glenn. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Ilene M. Schmidt and they spent 24 years together. Joe was a kind, strong and giving man who enjoyed helping others. He never retired because he was a go getter that wouldn't sit down. If someone needed help he was there giving a helping hand even in his 80's and did it with a smile. Joe was a blessing and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife, Ilene Glenn; daughter, Valerie (Jeff) Brantley; son, Todd Glenn; step-children, Bryan (Hiroko) Schmidt, Diane (Larry) VanBeek and Heidi (John) Corby; grandchildren, Isaiah, Brandy (Paul), Bethany, Allisyn, Alex, Evan, Cameron, Eric (Jess) and Jennifer (Bill); great-grandchildren, Natalie and Canon; special niece, Christine (Tom) Ries. Predeceased by his parents, siblings and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111 with Rev. Donald Dingus officiating. A walk through visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Masks are required. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Crouch Cemetery, Belle Prairie, IL. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
