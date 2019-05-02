|
Joseph W. Hanley, Jr. 1950—2019
Joseph W. Hanley, Jr., 68, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born on July 11, 1950, in Orange, NJ, the son of Joseph W. and Ellen (Lieb) Hanley. Graduate of Boylan Catholic High School and the College of St. Thomas. Joe married Rhonda Kaltved on July 7, 1973 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rockford. He worked for Hamilton Sundstrand as a Program Manager. Joe was a member of the Cathedral of St. Peter. Few people had as many friends as Joe – a testament to his sterling personality and relentless positivity. Joe brought people together. He was an avid golfer having played many of the best courses in the world. One particular highlight was a match play tournament 25 years ago in New Jersey where Joe birdied the last hole to beat his opponent: Donald Trump. People loved playing golf with Joe and playing with him guaranteed you at least a few belly laughs. Joe loved like few others and the primary recipients of that love were his wife Rhonda, his children, grandchildren, and his large extended family – his parents, siblings and dozens of nieces and nephews. Joe's parents worked hard to create an amazing life for him and his siblings and he never took it for granted. He went to great lengths to spend time with his family and this most often occurred at the Jersey Shore. His favorite place to be was a "Hanley" wedding at the Shore. But above all else, Joe loved his wife Rhonda. Through his words and actions, he provided a daily example of what true love looks like. All of the good things in his life stemmed from this love. It was the greatest gift he gave to his children and grandchildren. Joe is survived by his wife, Rhonda; son, Joseph W. (Jennifer "Ginger") Hanley III; daughter, Jayne (Robert "Bob") Walsh; grandchildren, Joseph (JJ), Murphy, Bobby and Hanley; siblings, William (Jane), Michael (Pamela), Donna, James (Michelle), Mary (George) and Kevin (Carol). Predeceased by his parents; brother, John Hanley; sister, Moira Corliss Hanley; and sister-in-law, Jean Fahy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Cathedral of St. Peter, 1231 N. Court St., Rockford with Father Paul Lipinski officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford and from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at St. Peter's prior to Mass. Memorials may be made to the "Hanley Family" to be donated to a yet to be determined local charity. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 2 to May 4, 2019