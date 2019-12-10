|
Joseph Wiley Jr. 1967—2019
Joseph "Joe" Wiley Jr. , of Rockford departed this earthly life December 2, 2019. He was born October 30, 1967 in St. Louis, MO the son of Joseph Sr. and Ernestine Wiley. Joseph lived in Rockford since 2009 coming from St. Louis, MO. He married the former Letica Martin November 3, 2008. Joseph was employed as a assembler by Chrysler Corporation 24 years. He was a member of No Cross No Crown Fellowship ; serving as an Elder. He graduated from McClure High School in Ferguson, MO.
Joseph leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife Letica Wiley; daughters, Jasmine and Sasha Wiley, Whitney Fleming and Deja Taylor; sons, Willis III (Jenna) and William (Dari) Fleming and Clifford Taylor III; six grandchildren; father, Joseph Wiley, sister, Deirdre (Wardell) Barnes; eight godchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at World Changing Word of Faith Deliverance Ministry 2801 Marshall Ave. Granite City, IL 62040; Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019