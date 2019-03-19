|
Josephine A. Giorgi 1921—2019
Josephine A. Giorgi, 97, passed away suddenly at St. Anne's Nursing Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, after a short illness. Born to Vincenzo and Maria (Caliva) Buttacavoli on March 19, 1921, St. Joseph's Day, hence the name Josephine. Maria and Vincenzo migrated to the United States from Sicily in 1905. Josephine was born a twin (Lee Buttacavoli Benesh) and they were very close until Lee died in February 2018. She married Edolo "Zeke" Giorgi, the love of her life, on November 27, 1943. He died October 24, 1993. They were married 49 years and 11 months. She had three children, Barbara (Frank) Vella, Beverly (Angelo) Padron and Betty (Tom James) Giorgi. The three B's. She was very close to her siblings, her husband's siblings and their spouses who all predeceased her, John (Angelina) Buttacavoli, Mary (Al) Fioretti, Frank Buttacavoli, Sonny (Loretta) Buttacavoli, Peter (Antionette) Buttacavoli and Lee (Edward) Benesh and Zeke's family, Amadeo (Jean) Giorgi, Joyce (Tony) Fatone and Roland (June) Giorgi. Survived by Judy (Art) Orlandi, June Giorgi and her great aunt, Val (Bruno) Castegnaro and many nieces and nephews. She lived a long life and enjoyed as much as she could. Most of all she loved being married to "Zeke." They traveled extensively and had many friends. She loved to cook for her husband, her family and friends and is known for her delicious homemade pasta, sugo, meat balls and lemon chicken. Josephine also loved to play cards, "500", with her girlfriends and was a member of many card clubs. Holidays were very important to her and she shared all of them with her family. She is survived by her three children, their husbands and her grandchildren, Robert "Bob" Vella, David (Michelle) Vella, Andrew Vella, Marc (Mary) Padron, Mike (Nicole) Padron, Maria James Giorgi and Anna James Giorgi. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Ryan Baily, Grace Vella, Ella Jo Padron and Lucy Padron. She enjoyed visits with her children and grandchildren and appreciated their achievements. Josephine spent the last years of her life at Crimson Pointe Retirement Home and was lovingly cared for by her family and caregivers. The family wishes to specially thank, Mary Lou, Nancy, Lisa, Kathy, Pat and Becki for keeping her company, listening to her stories and making her laugh.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson Street, Rockford with Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until time of Mass Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to a in Josephine's name. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford is assisting the family. Express condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019